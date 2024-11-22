Christmas good causes: Grenfell Athletic and Soup Off

Brothers and Sisters is supporting Grenfell Athletic once again with Fabric of the Community, Nike kits donated by members of the London Grenfell community with some garments including fabric worn by survivors the night of their escape from the fire which killed 72 people in 2017.

Andy Fowler, founder and ECD of Brothers & Sisters and a trustee of Grenfell Athletic, says: “The shirt is a living and breathing historical storytelling device that uses technology to unlock deeply intimate, personal stories from this very special community.”

Grenfell Athletic founder Rupert Taylor says: “Our club was born out of a desire to heal and bring our community ever closer through the power of football. We’re so thankful for every person who donated their fabrics and bravely shared their stories, and we hope the project offers an additional avenue for healing and a platform for showing how inspirational our community truly is. The hearts and souls of the people of Grenfell are woven into Grenfell Athletic’s DNA, and now they’ll be woven into the club’s shirts, too.”

The kit can be purchased at Kitlocker via: https://www.kitlocker.com/grenfellathleticfc/.

Cockney geezers in the pub used to be indelibly synonymous with advertising back in the day and here’s a video of this year’s fund-raising effort for Soup Off, also paying tribute to one of its former stalwarts the late Mike McKenna.

Soup Off is raising money for Blood Cancer UK this year via a soup recipe competition with jurors including industry figures Ewan Paterson, Richard Megson and Neil Dawson. Supporters are meeting at the Duke of York, Rathbone Street W1 on Monday December 2. Donation page is here.