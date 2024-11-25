Channel 5 rebrand campaign for Pablo

Pablo has won the rebrand of UK broadcaster Channel 5 as 5, bringing together the main channel and catch-up service My5. Channel 5 is owned by Paramount, recently purchased from Viacom by Skydance Media.

Pablo’s brief is to “encourage viewers to re-evaluate what 5 stands for and will boost perceptions of its content quality and range.” C5 has recently performed well in the UK, in part by reviving old favourites like All Creatures Great and Small (above.)

V-P marketing Laura Pye says: “When selecting an agency, Pablo stood out to us from the start with a fierce drive for best-in-class results and an impressive track record of impactful, memorable campaigns.

“The agency’s ethos reflects our down-to-earth values, and their team shares our passion for telling stories in unexpected ways, with a creative vision that aligns seamlessly with our ambition for the relaunch of 5.”

Pablo joint MD Hannah Penn says: “It’s not every day you get invited to help redefine one of the best-known brands in Britain. And it’s the icing on the cake getting to do it with such a brilliant and humble bunch of clients. The journey the 5 business is on and the growth they are delivering is incredible, we’re excited to help to take that to the masses with a platform that actively demonstrates what 5 today is all about.”