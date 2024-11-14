Can AI deliver the Christmas magic for Coca-Cola?

A big red truck, polar bears, smiling faces, sleigh bells and Santa – it must be Coca-Cola’s Christmas ad.

This year’s twist is that it’s all AI-generated.

There’s usually – but not always – an additional ad with more of a story to it. Last year we had an overdose of Santas and in 2021 there was a whole narrative around a chimney. But the “Holidays are coming” spots are classic sonic branding, and usually do very well in the System 1 rankings – much better than the other efforts by big agencies like Wieden + Kennedy or Dentsu – so maybe Coca-Cola hasn’t bothered with alternatives this year.

The 2024 version is only 15 seconds long and feels very generic. AI hasn’t generated the “Real magic” claimed in the ad, but it’s exactly what consumers have come to expect, so will probably do just as well as all the others. None of which says much for the future of creativity or the potential of AI.

MAA creative scale: 3