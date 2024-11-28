BBH CEO Karen Martin is president-elect of the IPA

The IPA has chosen BBH CEO Karen Martin as its next president. She succeeds GroupM UK & EMEA CEO Josh Krichefski.

All being well, Martin will take over from Krichefski in at the IPA AGM in March, at which point she will declare her agenda for the presidency. Krichefski chose “People first” and his predecessor VCCP’s Julian Douglas went for “Accelerate opportunity.” AI/tech and diversity agendas have also had their turn – maybe it’s time for creativity to come around again?

Martin said: “I’ve long been a passionate supporter of the IPA and I’m truly honoured to be selected as the next president. The IPA and its presidents have supported and shaped our industry for more than a century, so to have the chance to help lead the organisation through a time of rapid change and vast opportunity is hugely exciting. I can’t wait to get started.”

Her selection was overseen by VCCP Group CEO (and former IPA president himself) Julian Douglas. He said: “Karen’s passion for great work and infectious energy have already made a huge impact as effectiveness leadership group chair, and now she’ll bring that same spirit to shape our industry’s future. Karen’s leadership will guide us through challenges and light up the many opportunities on the horizon. I know she will be an exceptional President and an inspiring voice for us all.”

Martin, who took on the CEO role during the height of the pandemic in 2020, is a dedicated industry presence and has proved her worth as a creative agency leader. She steered BBH into good financial health in 2023 with its strongest revenue growth in eight years, and in 2024 the agency has produced strong creative highlights for brands including Tesco, Burger King, Audi, and Barclays.