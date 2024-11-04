Asda and Aldi unveil their Christmas fairy tales

Do three supermarket ads constitute a trend? Hard on the heels of Sainsbury’s Big Friendly Giant from New Commercial Arts come Havas for Asda and McCann for Aldi with two more animated tales: both big productions. Asda is ‘going gnome’ for Christmas.

While Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot, making his 9th Christmas appearance – surely a record and not just for carrots – confounds a plot to steal the ‘spirit of Christmas.’

File under family entertainment. Neither advertiser drops the ball but do they slot it through the posts? Like the people in the Asda ad (not really a gnome person), Kevin the Carrot usually tops liking polls at Christmas. Is this tale a bit too complex?

MAA creative scale (both): 6.