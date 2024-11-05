Appleby joins from Channel 4 to head revamped T&Pm

Johnny Hornby’s agency, starting life as Clemmow Hornby Inge and now T&Pm via aa series of changes (and some eccentric nomenclature) is one of adland’s great survivors. Now morphed into a full service creative and media agency (with some other bits including PR and influencers) it’s survived selling half to WPP (more since) after a flirtation with Havas, a venture into North America including NYC, and managed to form a sizeable network in Europe founded on the full-service Toyota account, one of the great account coups of the past few decades.

Giving clients what they clearly want has always been the agency’s driver (fair enough as it’s their money) and now it’s beginning to look like a media operation with a substantial; creative element with the appointment of Victoria Appleby from Channel 4 as its first integrated UK CEO (in charge of media and creative.) She takes over as UK CEO from former IPA president Sarah Golding who remains a partner alongside Nick Howarth (creative) and Jack Swayne (media.)

Appleby (above) former head of sales at C4 and, before that, managing partner at what is now WPP’s EssenceMediacom, says: “I am incredibly excited to join T&Pm and lead the UK team at such a transformative time for the industry. T&Pm’s commitment to combining talent and technology to fuel brand growth is truly inspiring, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional results for our clients.

“I also wanted to thank Channel 4. It has been my great privilege to be part of the wonderful team at the iconic broadcaster for the past 3 years and I wish them every success in the future”

Appleby joins an ever-lengthening list of senior execs leaving the state-owned British broadcaster, now trying to turn itself into a primarily digital business even though most of its revenue comes from TV ads. No such muddled intentions at T&Pm which is almost unique in its ability to change with the times.