APA CEO Steve Davies: what clients want from advertising production today…and how they can get it

The advertising production landscape is undergoing seismic shifts, and the challenges we face today are as complex as they are transformative. When the APA commissioned the ‘What Clients Want From Advertising Production Today’ report, our goal was clear: to shed light on the evolving dynamics between clients, agencies, and production companies. This report, based on conversations with 27 senior marketers from 25 leading brands, offers an unfiltered view of these relationships and the production needs shaping our industry. You can read the report here.

We asked senior marketeers three questions

1/ How is your marketing, content and campaign material produced currently, and by whom? (e.g. via the in-house production

arm of your advertising agency; via an independent production,company; in-house?)

2/ How is this selection decision arrived at? What criteria are used to make it, and who are the key stakeholders involved?

3/ Do you agree that best value in production is achieved via the triple bid system? (ie through a competitive bid rather than a monopoly supplier like the agency production unit.)

Their answers summarised::

1/ Probably not surprisingly, the most important and trusted relationship for a marketer at a brand remains that with their lead creative agency. They will often default to them when it comes to the final choice of production partner to produce their campaign content.

2/ But, increasing amounts of marketing campaign content are being created in-house at brands. Whilst varying dramatically in size, remit and sophistication, all of the brands we spoke to have some sort of internal marketing

content operation in place.

3/ Trusted, external expert production partners are still vital, with a growing requirement for a production solution withthe ability to execute a greater number of assets, at pace.

4/ Brands want independent production companies at the top table when they get into creative execution. They value their objective expertise and appreciate the alternative,sometimes challenging, perspectives they can offer.

5/ Marketers in general want to hear more from, and know more about, production companies. Who’s produced what work. What production companies think of industry talking points. How production companies are involved in solving problems for marketers.

6/ The triple-bid process is alive and well. The majority of the respondents see this as an integral part of getting to the bes work for the best price. But there are barriers that can often get in the way, namely time, budget and roster restrictions. Certainly brands favoured competitive bids for their work via single suppliers eg agency in-house production units.

Building Stronger Connections

Perhaps the most surprising insight was the lack of visibility and connection between brands and production companies. Many marketers confessed to struggling to identify and engage with the right production partners. They want more transparency, better communication, and easier ways to understand who excels in what areas.

This represents a massive opportunity for London/UK production. By raising our collective profile, creating accessible resources that demystify our capabilities, and engaging directly with clients, we can foster stronger, more direct relationships. Collaboration platforms, educational events, and tailored outreach could all play a role in bridging this gap.

Educating the Next Generation

Another critical theme is education. Many marketing teams felt they lacked an understanding of production processes, yet they recognise the value of deeper knowledge. As an industry, we must take the lead in providing this education — not only to strengthen current relationships but also to inspire the next generation of marketing leaders to appreciate and advocate for what we do.

The Path Forward

The findings of this report underscore the need for a collective effort to navigate these changes. By adapting to the hybrid model, refining our bidding processes, and investing in communication and education, the production community can thrive in this new landscape.

As the CEO of the APA, I see this report not as a snapshot of challenges but as a roadmap to opportunities. By listening to what clients want and responding with agility, creativity, and a commitment to excellence, we can not only meet the evolving demands of our industry but also shape its future.

Let’s embrace this moment of change as a chance to redefine the role of production companies in delivering the very best in advertising.

Steve Davies is CEO of the Advertising Producers Association (APA.)