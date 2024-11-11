Anomaly wins new women’s football body WPLL

Anomaly has won Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), the new independent company overseeing the top two tiers of women’s professional football in England.

Anomaly has been recruited to create a distinctive brand positioning, brand identity and creative platform to fuel fan growth and engagement. Associated sports marketing agency Ten Toes will also work on the business alongside roster companies Little Dot Studios, Threepipe Reply, Two Circles and The Fan Experience Company. Creative Brief handled the pitch.

WPLL CMO Ruth Hooper says: “This is a critical appointment that will define how the women’s professional football leagues will be viewed for years to come. It was not an easy brief; we have big ambitions to sit alongside the biggest sporting brands in the world creating a distinctive brand that will shape the next chapter of the sport. Anomaly fully grasped the brief and the needs we have for a business at our stage in the growth journey.”

Anomaly CEO Camilla Harrisson says: “The opportunity to define the future of women’s football is uniquely exciting and the brief of dreams. The WPLL team have an inspiring vision and incredible ambition and we will be harnessing every skill set within the Anomaly model as we partner them on this awesome and important journey to create real change and impact.”