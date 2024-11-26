Anomaly lures CCO Toby Allen from T&Pm

Stagwell-owned Anomaly London has poached T&Pm partner and CCO Toby Allen (below) as its first CCO. He replaces nine-year veteran Joe Corcoran. He joins CEO Camilla Harrison, head of design Clara Mulligan, global strategic advisor Stuart Smith and head of strategy Ant Morris on the Anomaly top table. Before T&Pm Allen was deputy ECD at AMV BBDO.

CEO Harrison says: : “Toby brings an unparalleled track record of work that truly impacts culture. And from collaborating with design through to fostering talent, he has a progressive mindset and the perfect blend of skills to lead our next chapter.”

Global CEO Karina Wilsher says: “Toby has an incredible understanding of the power of ‘creativity’ to solve business problems, which is fundamental for success at Anomaly. We need to move forward again in London, and Toby has the drive, conviction and vision required to create work worthy of ‘an anomaly’.”

Anomaly clients include: Diageo, Revolut, Cancer Research UK and recently-won the Women’s Professional Leagues.

Update

T&Pm has promoted ECD André Moreirato (left) to global CCO.