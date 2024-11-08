Aldi and Sainsbury’s among System1’s early Christmas winners

System1 has revealed its winners from the early wave of TV ads, with some biggies including John Lewis and Tesco still to air.
Top 12
Aldi – “Get into the Christmas Spirit with Kevin the Carrot” – 5.9 Stars
Sainsbury’s – “Phizz-whizzing” – 5.9 Stars
Lidl – “Lidl Presents: A Magical Christmas” – 5.9 Stars
Cadbury – “Secret Santa Delivery” – 5.9 Stars
Amazon – “Midnight Opus” – 5.9 Stars
M&S Food – “The Journey” – 5.9 Stars
TK Maxx – “Festive Farm” – 5.8 Stars
Morrisons – “Singing Gloves” – 5.7 Stars
Barbour – “Baa-bour” – 5.6-Stars
ASDA – “The Gnome of Christmas” – 5.4 Stars
Very.co.uk – “Let’s Make it Sparkle” – 5.4 Stars
Etsy – “Where’s Waldo” – 5.1-Stars
Chief customer officer Jon Evans says: “Consistency and familiarity are winning strategies for brands, with Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot and Very’s Pink Flamingos as prime examples. It’s encouraging to see more brands entering the Christmas season focused on past effectiveness, delving into the Christmas archives to revive elements that have resonated with consumers before.
“Amazon exemplifies this approach, returning year after year with messages centred on humanity and kindness. Ultimately, the essence of Christmas lies in simplicity—simple, relatable narratives, familiar faces. The excitement of the season is rooted in humanity and nostalgia, not in extravagance or glamour.”
