Aldi and Sainsbury’s among System1’s early Christmas winners

System1 has revealed its winners from the early wave of TV ads, with some biggies including John Lewis and Tesco still to air.

Top 12

Aldi – “Get into the Christmas Spirit with Kevin the Carrot” – 5.9 Stars

Sainsbury’s – “Phizz-whizzing” – 5.9 Stars



Lidl – “Lidl Presents: A Magical Christmas” – 5.9 Stars

Cadbury – “Secret Santa Delivery” – 5.9 Stars

Amazon – “Midnight Opus” – 5.9 Stars

M&S Food – “The Journey” – 5.9 Stars

TK Maxx – “Festive Farm” – 5.8 Stars

Morrisons – “Singing Gloves” – 5.7 Stars

Barbour – “Baa-bour” – 5.6-Stars

ASDA – “The Gnome of Christmas” – 5.4 Stars

Very.co.uk – “Let’s Make it Sparkle” – 5.4 Stars

Etsy – “Where’s Waldo” – 5.1-Stars

Chief customer officer Jon Evans says: “Consistency and familiarity are winning strategies for brands, with Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot and Very’s Pink Flamingos as prime examples. It’s encouraging to see more brands entering the Christmas season focused on past effectiveness, delving into the Christmas archives to revive elements that have resonated with consumers before.

“Amazon exemplifies this approach, returning year after year with messages centred on humanity and kindness. Ultimately, the essence of Christmas lies in simplicity—simple, relatable narratives, familiar faces. The excitement of the season is rooted in humanity and nostalgia, not in extravagance or glamour.”

All the ads are here.