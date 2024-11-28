Airbnb and Chevrolet spin the holidays in different directions

In America they actually bring Christmas/holiday ads out for December (they have Thanksgiving too of course.)

So here’s a spin on a traditional ad from serial modern disruptor Airbnb; produced in-house, animation by LA’s Buck.

While GM and Chevrolet are tugging at the heartstrings once again with a tale about the marque’s place in working class life featuring a young man going his own way. Last year McCann was in charge, this year Anomaly following a big GM review

Both excellent in their different ways: Airbnb makes a decent story around an extended sales pitch; Chevy is just Chevy and that’s still how many Americans like to see themselves (as one D. Trump found to his benefit.). One caveat here: the cut-down one minute version is hard work, something so deliberately slow-paced almost defies editing.

MAA creative scales (both): 8.