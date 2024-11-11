AI isn’t all bad news for celebs – as this Dior fake shows

AI marches on and here’s a fake Dior ad from Serbia-based Davinci Production that uses “real” people: Emilia Clarke and Rihanna notably. Celebs, creators and others are all worried about such things appearing for obvious reasons. Some advertisers are probably wondering what they can get away with.

Another thought occurs, as it surely will to wily agents. Some famous folk will be able to rent out their A1 selves to advertisers without the fag of actually making the ad.

As, kind of, Sean Connery did here back in the day (2004) for Dewars.