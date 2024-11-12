Adam&eveDDB navigates through a Disney universe

Adam&eveDDB will have been desperate for a Christmas biggie to fall into its lap – having been rudely defenestrated from John Lewis after a decade or more of triumphs – and you don’t get much bigger than a four-minute epic for Disney.

So we have that good old standby a boy and a left-field pet (remember Monty the Penguin?), in this case a stray octopus. Carving their way through a partly real, partly imaginary world festooned with references to Disney’s many properties. Plus Santa of course.

The greatest journeys start with a dream, it tells us.

Disney chief brand officer Asad Ayaz says it’s a “timeless story of childhood friendship against the backdrop of this magical season” and “builds on the enduring connection that so many families have with Disney during this special time of year.”

Indeed they do and Disney inhabits a universe all of its own (now including Jilly Cooper’s Rivals which is a bit of a departure.)

Some of us find said universe a touch resistible and A&E seems here to be rather bogged down in it.

MAA creative scale: 4.