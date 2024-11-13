Adam&eveDDB imagines the world as a video game for PS5

A new Sony Playstation campaign is always an event. Recently rival Microsoft’s Xbox has hoovered up the awards with a number of left field executions but Playstation’s loyalty to its ad heritage has surely paid off too.

Adam&eveDDB is back on top form with ‘PS5: Play has no limits’ showing the world as a video game, which many people think it is, of course.

May well be an awards contender, particularly in craft categories.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.