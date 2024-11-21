Adam Driver takes a deep dive for Amazon Black Friday campaign

Only a year ago he was calling out Amazon (and Netflix) for not supporting the people they collaborate with, and for their failure to comply with SAG demands.

Now he’s making Amazon look really good in these Black Friday commercials for the brand, putting his considerable acting skills on show as he makes theatrical monologues out of customer reviews for products like the viral banana slicer, a Dutch oven and a plush seal.

Jo Shoesmith, Amazon’s global CCO, said: “What these reviews have shown us is that some of our best writers are our customers, and we love how this campaign brings them into the spotlight.”

Driver said: “What’s more compelling than the deeply personal, yet very public, Amazon review? Immortalized readings of the marriage saving qualities of a banana slicer? The nuances of rubber duck collecting? Nothing says the holidays like grabbing a glass of something and telling people what you really think.”

The ads will run across TikTok, YouTube, Meta platforms, Snapchat, Amazon Prime Video. They give Amazon some warmth as a brand, once again showing that in-house teams can do work as good as any ad agency.

MAA creative scale: 8