Wren appoints Bountiful Cow as full-service creative and media agency

Wren, claimed to be the UK’s number one kitchen and bedroom retailer, has appointed Bountiful Cow to handle its media and creative accounts in the UK, worth over £20m. The appointment, one of the biggest combined media and creative UK wins in recent years, follows a closed two-month review process.

Bountiful Cow is charged with brand strategy, comms planning, media buying, ATL creative and production.

Wren CMO Amy Clayden says: “The team at Bountiful Cow are the perfect fit for Wren. We like to challenge the status quo and push the boundaries, and their insight, challenger instinct, and clarity of thought are exactly what we need to take Wren’s marketing and communications to the next level.”

Bountiful Cow CEO Adam Foley says: “We’re very proud to partner with Wren for their next stage of growth. While they’ve achieved incredible success over the last 15 years, they’ve never lost their challenger spirit and that’s exactly the kind of business we want to work with here at Bountiful Cow.”.

Bountiful Cow takes over from incumbent IMA-HOME on November 1.

IMA-HOME MD Alexandra Uprichard, said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Wren creating industry-leading, innovative campaigns such as The Great Wrenovation. Though our partnership has come to an end by mutual agreement, we wish the Wren team all the best for a successful future.”

Bountiful Cow is backed by the7stars which has made something of a speciality of winning creative alongside media.