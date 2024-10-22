Who cares about AI? Fiverr says nobody, but creatives are fuming

This spot by freelance marketplace Fiverr employs a flippant, jazz-hands, singalong style to ram home the point that nobody cares whether an ad is made by AI or not. After all, what matters is the ROI.

Try telling that to actor Julianne Moore, Abba’s Björn Ulvaeus and author Kazuo Ishiguro, who are among the 10,000 signatories of a statement from the creative industries warning that AI represents a “major, unjust threat” to their livelihoods. It’s the unlicensed use of their work to train the models that is the problem.

In the more pragmatic world, Fiverr’s survey of its freelancer network shows that 63% are using AI, up by 5% since last year, and 36% are subscribing to AI tools (up by 10%). When asked, they graciously say that they still value the human input too.

Matti Yahav, CMO at Fiverr, said: “With AI helping to unlock the power of creativity, our new advertising campaign invites the public to look beyond AI as a tool, harness your imagination, and consider the endless possibilities, enormous amount of fun and great results that can come from leveraging the best AI talent.”

Yahav makes it all sound so straightforward, and the ad does make his point very well. Maybe he’s hit on a brutal truth, but it’s depressing to think that the creative community is fighting a losing battle.

MAA creative scale: 7