WeRoad warns of the slashers in HR coming to get your holidays

No this isn’t yet another depiction of chancellor Rachel Reeves coming for your money (although it could be) but group travel company WeRoad warning us that it’s the time of year when HR departments warns us to “use it or lose it” with untaken holidays. Mostly, it seems, they mean lose it. By Dude London.

WeRoad UK marketing manager Justyna Chlopecka says: “We wanted to tap into that deliciously retro 80s horror vibe for this campaign. You know those classic slasher films where teenagers make questionable decisions? Well, not using your holiday allowance is basically the workplace equivalent!

“Our ‘Holiday Reaper’ campaign channels the classic 80’s horror movie, but instead of running from a masked killer, our protagonist is running from the scariest thing of all – watching their annual leave vanish into the void. It’s a tongue-in-cheek way to remind people that letting your holidays slip away is scarier than any 80s horror movie monster.”

MAA creative scale: 7.