Virgin Voyages launches new ‘White Lotus’ inspired reality TV show

TV audiences are very susceptible to shows set in appealing destinations. Holidaymakers are still flocking to Sicily after the second series of White Lotus, and Emily in Paris has been such a boost for France that President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out against the show’s possible move to Rome next season, while the Mayor of Rome is, not surprisingly, all in favour of it.

Virgin has taken all this on board with a new reality show called Mystery Voyage, made with creative agency SuperBloom House, which will have contestants competing in a Traitors style murder mystery competition on board one of the company’s ships. The show will feature a cast of US reality stars, podcasters and veteran 90s TV performers.

Mystery Voyage’s release will be timed to coincide with the launch of a new ship, Brilliant Lady, in September 2025. The idea is to attract younger audiences with a taste for adventure.

Will it boost the Virgin Voyages brand? The company’s previous foray into TV, The Cruise – a 20-episode documentary series narrated by Sheridan Smith – wasn’t a huge success. It aired on Channel 5 in June 2022 but wasn’t recommissioned, although it can still be seen on Prime Video.

Worryingly, Richard Branson is set to appear in Mystery Voyage, perhaps in an Alan Sugar meets Claudia Winkleman type role. Well, streamers and broadcasters are crying out for cheap content, and it’s his money after all.