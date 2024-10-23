VCCP’s talking laptop stickers bombard Gen Z for LinkedIn

Unsolicited career advice is often more annoying than helpful, but LinkedIn’s latest video feature is here to offer calm, succinct guidance away from the cacophony of instructions that younger job seekers are so often exposed to.

VCCP’s social media campaign uses the talking laptop stickers so beloved of Gen Z to represent the cacophony of advice – and offer sensible solutions. Influencers have been drafted in to talk about how to find the right job, do well in an interview, and prepare for a meeting.

Video is the fastest-growing format on LinkedIn and inspires 40% more engagement than written posts.

Zara Easton, group head of brand marketing UK at LinkedIn, said: “Our LinkedIn sticker cuts through the noise, grounds us and directs us to LinkedIn’s new ‘Videos For You’ feature to share practical tools and tips that empower young professionals in today’s fast-paced world.”

Matt Lloyd, deputy ECD, VCCP London, said: “As a career starter, everyone’s lining up to give you advice and career hacks. Not all of it helpful. We brought this to life using a random cast of stickers found on laptops and phones etc. Just as it gets too much, our LinkedIn sticker steps in as the helpful voice of reason.”

MAA creative scale: 7