Unilever concludes global media review – WPP still in driving seat

Unilever has concluded its long-running global media review with something for everyone: re-appointing WPP to the US, UK and China and adding Publicis Groupe and Dentsu to WPP, Omnicom and Interpublic.

Publicis Media has won media in Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam from WPP while Interpublic has won Canada from Omnicom. WPP has added southern Africa. WPP says it has grown its overall business.

Unilever marketer Esi Eggleston Bracey says: “Thank you to everyone who took part in this process as we prepare for the next generation of marketing.

“It’s fantastic to accelerate this journey with both new and long-time partners. Together, we have an exciting opportunity to further optimise our media and content to better reflect people and culture as we continue to build our brands and drive to commerce.” MediaSense acted as consultant.