Uncommon’s stress-inducing new campaign for EA Sports FC 25

EA Sports FC was arguably the biggest rebrand in history last year when it dropped the “FIFA” tag after parting ways with the global football body. Uncommon Creative Studio is doing its best with the difficult task of getting millions of people around the world to see EA Sports FC as a brand in its own right.

This new campaign is the usual mix of sporting highs and lows, complete with lots of sports superstars like Jude Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and women’s Ballon d’Or winner, Aitana Bonmati showing their “unwavering commitment” to “do it for the club.”

Charlie Villiers, senior director, franchise marketing at EA Sports FC, said: “The first is, with the introduction of Rush and the overhaul of tactics in FC IQ, FC 25 is so much fun to play with your mates and this work really emphasizes the whole authentic range of emotions that arise from each match. The second reason is that rather than creating a one-size-fits-all piece of content, this body of work, with the various chapters and shorts we created, allows us to really delve into each moment related to FC and be more intentional and relevant as we roll it out.”

It’s not easy to make sitting on the sofa with a controller look exciting, but this pretty much succeeds, although the stress levels it portrays are not for the faint-hearted.

MAA creative scale: 5