Uncommon limbers up for EA Sports

It’s becoming a rite of passage for agencies: create something different for football.

Uncommon Creative Studio is giving EA Sports FC25 its best shot with a long film showing our heroes (two Bellinghams alongside some properly diverse ordinary folk) getting just as exercised gaming as on the pitch.

Some veterans also appear: goalkeeper Buffon (he’s good), Zidane (not bad, slightly sinister as always) and one D. Beckham (wonder how much he was paid for turning his phone off?)

There’s a one-minute cutdown too but that doesn’t work too well as the narrative goes missing.

Is it possible we’re getting a bit fed up with soccer stars pretending to be ordinary people? Perish the thought…

MAA creative scale: 7.