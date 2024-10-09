Uncommon brings the ‘great outdoors’ into urban spaces for WWF

In the manner of Dr Michael Mosley’s Just One Thing BBC series, The World Wildlife Fund and Uncommon are “prescribing” a daily dose of nature to the UK. The new campaign is based on the idea that just 20 minutes per day is enough to make a positive impact on our mental health.

The instantly soothing effects of the film and print work – assisted by the calm reassurance of ITV This Morning’s Dr Sara Kayat – indicates that they might well be right about this.

Dr Kayat said: “Nature is a powerful ally in protecting our mental health. I want to encourage everyone to get their daily dose of nature — whether outdoors or at home — because everyone deserves better mental health.”

Matt Curtis, Uncommon design director, said: “The juxtaposition of the natural world against the clinical ephemera of pharmaceutical packaging is unusual and uncomfortable. They are not natural allies so it makes you stop and take notice. Nature is our greatest remedy, the medicine for our soul, which we all need to remember.”

The WWF is the winner of ITV’s new Head First award, which is part of channel’s ongoing “Get Britain Talking” campaign from Uncommon. As the winner, WWF gets £1m of airtime.

Uncommon also wins by taking the chance to showcase its creativity, including some striking print work that will make passers-by pause for contemplation on their way to getting their daily dose of nature.

MAA creative scale: 7.5