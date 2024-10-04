Tui serves up a jet-lag free holiday with Hello Fresh recipes

Who knew that jet lag can be avoided if you just eat the right food? This is a clever Dutch collab from Tui holidays and Hello Fresh recipe boxes, who are together offering a package of recipes to minimise jet lag, with food that suits your destination and instructions on timings to help get your biological clock into the holiday zone ahead of your trip.

The campaign from The Family Amsterdam takes a pseudo-scientific approach, although a real-life nutritionist and research from Northwestern University also play a part. The initiative includes a detailed guide for nutrition, sleep and exercise.

Roosmarijn Quartier, director marketing & distribution support, TUI, said: “Even before your holiday begins, TUI strives to ensure the ultimate vacation experience. With Meals Against Jet Lag, we provide a practical solution that reduces jet lag and ensures our travellers can fully enjoy their vacation from the very first moment.”

The anticipation is all part of the travel experience, so why not start getting in the holiday mood before you get there? Even if you don’t want to spend €27.99 on the Meals Against Jet Lag, it’s still sending the message that Tui cares about its customers and Hello Fresh can work wonders, so it’s a win-win for the brands.

MAA creative scale: 7