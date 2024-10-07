Toronto Raptors out-Nikes Nike for anniversary film

Toronto Raptors is the only NBA team outside the States – ‘outsiders’ you might say – and that’s the theme of this 30th birthday film from Paris agency Yard. This version’s for its French fans.

Directed by Ludo Gontrand through Hamlet.

Has all the grittiness of the best French cop shows and the sociology is obvious.

Director Gontrand says: “One of the best client and agency collaboration I’ve experienced in years. This film seeks to capture and celebrate a unique state of mind — one born from the outsider’s perspective, where strength must be found deep within, as nothing is guaranteed. It mirrors the mentality of the court, where every step matters. At its core, it’s about hope, courage, and confidence.”

MAA creative scale: 8.5.