Tom Daley swaps the pool for the bathtub in new British Gas campaign

Team GB diver Tom Daley again features in the ads, this time cheerily promoting a new same-day boiler repair promise. The campaign gets its first TV airing during The Great British Bake Off.

Andy Freeman, marketing director at British Gas, said: “We understand the huge disruption and worry a broken boiler can cause. This campaign highlights our commitment to keeping the nation’s homes warm and working and being there for everyone in their time of need, because everyone deserves peace of mind when it comes to their home.”

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, group creative directors at T&Pm, said: “As we head into winter, the last thing any of us want is a broken boiler, but rather than focus on the disaster that it can cause, we wanted to cut through the category conventions with a playful campaign focussing on the positive resolution. Tom Daley plays a relieved customer, but the real heroes are the British Gas engineers like Darren, who are always there to help save the day.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5