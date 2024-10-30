TK Maxx dresses ‘festive farm’ crew in new clothes for Christmas

TK Maxx seems to have hit on a Christmas ad formula that works for them. Wieden + Kennedy has brought back its designer-clad farm animals for another year, this time also available in soft toy versions to be sold in aid of The King’s Trust charity.

There’s also a clever tie-up with Sylvanian Drama, a social media account that creates subversive, drama-fuelled imaginary lives for a group of farmyard friends, using the much-loved miniature Sylvanian Families collections.

Deborah Dolce, group director, TK Maxx, said: “We had such a fantastic reaction to our super stylish Lil’ Goat and her fashionable friends that we’ve opened up the barn doors to see them once again. And our gorgeous plush toys mean that this year you can spoil all your loved ones for less with gifts that do good.”

Christmas comes but once a year and we all love a bit of tradition, so why not stick with what works? Another good effort from W+K and TK Maxx, who always find the perfect soundtrack; this year it’s Eve and Gwen Stefani singing “Let me blow ya mind.”

MAA creative scale: 7

The Christmas campaign for Australia is pretty good too: