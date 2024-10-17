Timotei launches ‘The Showercast’ podcast

The brand still feels like a blast from the past, but Timotei is valiantly trying to keep up with the times by launching a new podcast that’s all about embracing gentle living, hosted by former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

Gentle Start: The Showercast, invites fellow “celebs” like Martine McCutcheon and Love Island winner Amber Gill to talk about life’s ups and downs, and how they’ve learnt to make gentle living part of their routines, which apparently 86% of Brits are doing already.

To promote the podcast there was a photoshoot in which Whitmore is painted to blend in with relaxing backgrounds – a luxury bathroom and a wildflower meadow.

Timotei’s podcast is part of a paid partnership with Spotify and made with agency Taylor Herring.

Sam Corry, managing partner at Taylor Herring, said: “We knew our target market was a huge consumer of podcast content, but to cut through we had to innovate the format. We ditched the standard presenter format, and instead we let our guests’ stream of consciousness flow, as they opened up about intimate and emotional subjects. The result? A series that is unfiltered, raw and real”.

Almost makes you nostalgic for the old (and very old-fashioned) Timotei ads.