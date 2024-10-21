Tesco logo goes AWOL in striking new campaign from BBH

The latest UK IPA Bellwether Report showed Out of Home taking a powder revenue-wise but it’s hard to square that with some of the work coming from the UK’s bigger advertisers.

Tesco and BBH are taking the dreaded step of tampering with the logo to showcase its high quality foods, replacing the usual letters with fresh produce beginning with T, E, S etc. So a puzzle as well as ads.

Tesco UK marketing director Murray Bisschop says: “We know quality is so important to our customers, regardless of whether they are treating themselves to a Finest steak or preparing a quick and economical stir fry. We wanted a campaign that heroes the quality of our products in a clever and beautiful way and we love how the campaign has turned out. I hope people will have fun guessing the letters and might even find some inspiration for their next meal too.”

Tesco, of course, is big enough, with a big enough budget, to be all things to all consumers but it’s reassuring to see it has other ideas besides blasting away with Clubcard price promotions. In some ways it’s been the making of the modern BBH which has lacked such a signature account since the high old days of Audi and Levi’s.

MAA creative scale: 9.