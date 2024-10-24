Sophie Ellis-Bextor plays Santa for Freemans Christmas

Online retailer Freemans might be considered a bit of a come-down for Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who last year starred in Mother’s festive ad for Marks & Spencer.

But MullenLowe has done a good job of turning Sophie into Santa as she knocks on doors up and down “Sleigh Street” with her “style squad” in tow, delivering the perfect gift to all the occupants. Ellis-Bextor’s song Freedom of the Night is the soundtrack.

Richard Cristofoli, Freemans’ chief customer officer, said: “Tis the season to start Christmas shopping. The two-month Christmas countdown is on and most consumers are starting early to spread the cost of the festive season. By launching now, we have two pay days to go until the big day and we’re offering more help and advice than ever before via our Style Squad, making it easier for customers to nail the perfect gift and manage their festive finances.”

Loren Cook, creative director at MullenLowe, said: “Our aim was to deliver a campaign that showcases Freemans as the destination for stylish, curated and thoughtful gifts this festive season. This is our second campaign with the formidable Sophie Ellis-Bextor and I think anyone would be incredibly thrilled if she turned up on the doorstep with your perfect gift.

Wholesome, stylish, and family-minded, Ellis Bextor is a great Christmas rep – even if she has arrived a bit early this year.

MAA creative scale: 7