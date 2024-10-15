Saatchi breaks the mould for EE

EE must be one of the UK’s very biggest advertisers and, thankfully, someone there has realised that, if you are, it’s better to make nice ads rather than batter people.

Saatchi and Saatchi is rising to the challenge, here For EE WiFi 7 routers that make ‘Clocking Off’ worthwhile. Part of a big multimedia campaign also involving GroupM, Digitas UK, Boomerang, Posterscope, Prodigious and LeSHOP. Directed by Daniel Wolfe & Louis McCourt for Love Song.

EE’s Pete Jeavons says: “Our new Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro features the latest in Wi-Fi tech, specially designed with our customers in mind. We know that the average household has multiple devices on the go at any one time, with each one as important as the next. As the first major provider of a Wi-Fi 7 hub, our customers can enjoy fast speeds and a more consistent connection, wherever they are in the home, so there is no need to prioritise devices.”

Pretty impeccable, even the closing scenes with everyone enjoying themselves (usually a jigging embarrassment) work OK. The Pet Shop Boys won’t have come cheap but they’re worth every penny here.

Quite restores your faith.

MAA creative scale: 9.