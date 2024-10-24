Royal British Legion takes mental health route for Poppy Day appeal

Even the most advanced military armour can’t protect you from the mental scars of combat. Leagas Delaney has taken this idea and run with it in a distinctly “2024” Poppy Day campaign.

This main ad is running on ITV, Channel 4 and catch-up services, backed up by DOOH. At the same time, three online films interview veterans talking about how the Royal British Legion has helped them after their time in the military. They all stress that seeing the public wearing a red poppy at this time of year is a great comfort to them.

Rebecca Warren, director of marketing and communications at the Royal British Legion said: “Many of those who serve in the British Armed Forces and their families are not significantly impacted by their experiences. But for others, what they experience during their time in service can understandably leave mental scars. We hope this year’s campaign will build greater affinity for the cause and an understanding that donating for a poppy helps us continue our vital work.”

Tim Delaney, creative director at Leagas Delaney said: “As mental health concerns are increasing generally, it is timely that the campaign highlights how those who serve suffer on the nation’s behalf. Our role was to demonstrate the plight of servicemen and women without being overly theatrical or melodramatic; authenticity being critical to the reality of their sacrifice.”

It’s hard to find a consistent tone that works year after year and still find a way to refresh the message every time, but this ad has a new impact without, as Delaney says, being melodramatic. We see the real-life drama on the news every day.

MAA creative scale: 7