People’s Postcode Lottery changes tack with Ellie Goulding

New bodies or companies taking over a big enterprise often hit unexpected problems, be they the UK government enmeshed in a series of own goals or stand-in England manager Lee Carsley choosing a fantasy football team against Greece.

New lottery operator Allwyn has found much the same, with sales down and little sign that that its decision to split the ad account between Leo Burnett and VCCP is paying off. Can you recall an ad?

Allwyn also has stiffer competition than Camelot did in its early days, with the tabloid-style People’s Postcode Lottery snapping at its heels and seeming to outspend it.

Now PPL is going all sophisticated with a new campaign from the Good Agency focussing on its good works (rather than better chances of winning) with the ever-reliable Ellie Goulding (who did her time in the trenches for John Lewis back in the day) telling us What the World Needs Now. A smart choice for Christmas.

PPL head of creative Mark Harrison says: “I am extremely proud of this campaign as it sets a new standard for us creatively and highlights what we do every day as a charity-focused lottery.

“Our starting point was an ad produced by our sister lottery in the Netherlands, Nationale Postcode Loterij, named Thank you, Johan. Our creative team built on this, collaborating with Good Agency, and J Marlow from Outsider, to create an iconic soundtrack that I know will make a lasting impression across the nation.”

Who knows? It’s another poser for Allwyn though which needs a biggie at Christmas. They could do worse than give this from adam&eveDDB yet another airing.

Here’s a pub quiz question: name an advertiser who did better after leaving A&E?

Ellie for the People’s Postcode – MAA creative scale: 6.5.