Pablo expands into New York with former W+K execs

Independent agency Pablo is the latest UK agency to try its luck in New York, headed by a group of ex Wieden+Kennedy talent. The new agency claims to have three clients but has not named them.

Hannah Hewitt, former group brand director at W+K Portland, is MD of Pablo New York, joined by another former W+K staffer, Ellery Ruse as group strategy director. CCO Scott VItrone, planning partner Caroline Krediet and group account director Maxie Etess all join from New York agency, Fig.

Pablo, which was founded in 2015 by Gareth Mercer, hopes to deliver its London ethos – “a humble, ego-free advertising agency, creating brands that come alive in consumers’ lives through radical ideas” – in the not-so-humble Big Apple.

Hewitt said: “There is a lot of noise in the marketplace around new tools and the process, which are absolutely part of the broader picture, but the real challenge is getting people to notice you. Most of this team has worked together before, so there is already a great sense of chemistry and common language we’re all really vibing with.”

Pablo’s London clients include DFS, Wilkinson Sword, Deliveroo, Flora, GiffGaff, Deliveroo, Carlsberg, NatWest, Betfair, Citroën, Tetley, and Dr Pepper.

Those three New York clients that Pablo is promising must be pretty substantial to inspire a move and a talent line up like this. Interesting that they have recruited all local talent and good to have some positive news, although as UK agencies like BBH and Mother have discovered it’s a tough market to crack consistently in the long term.