OMD has Lidl dancing in the aisles

Yesterday we suggested that, talking about IPA trade body membership, creative and media agencies didn’t always seem to be pulling in the same direction.

Here’s a new ad for Lidl riffing on a Gina G hit (no, me neither) with Martine McCutcheon and some lesser-known friends bopping ecstatically in the supermarket aisles to celebrate Lidl’s something or other – promotions? By Omnicom media network OMD with help from Coolr for the music.

So, presumably, a media agency’s view of good advertising.

You can make your own minds up about. One of the client judges at the IPA’s Effectiveness Awards remarked in conversation that the key to an effective campaign was “reach.” Even a terrible ad could work if it found itself everywhere it needed to be, one of the points media agencies presumably.

Maybe they ought to stick to that rather than this?

MAA creative scale (non-expert obviously but it’s a hell of a long three minutes): 3.