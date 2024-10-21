Ocean Outdoor brings Out of Home to London’s Carnaby Street

Carnaby Street was at the heart of the famed ‘Swinging London’ which launched an earlier 1960s version of ‘cool Britannia’ on an unsuspecting world.

In the meantime it’s gone up and down but currently it’s definitely up with posh shops, cafes and restaurants there and in neighbouring Kingly Street.

Prime Out of Home sites are rare in central London but Ocean Outdoor, which operates the iconic Piccadilly Lights for Landsec, has secured The Screen on Carnaby above the London Palladium Wall of Fame opposite with adidas’ FW24 Originals as its first advertiser. Media agency is EssenceMediacom.

Ocean Outdoor chief revenue officer Nick Shaw says: “The timing couldn’t be better to be launching a new screen in the heart of London’s premium retail. The fight for the consumer pound will be fierce this Christmas, so a platform for brands capturing audiences in Soho, Regent Street and Oxford Circus is going to be a great addition for advertiser choice.”