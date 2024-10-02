Now creative network GUT expands into Asia with tenth office

Creative agencies are in decline, especially as an international force? Clearly nobody’s told GUT, the Globant-owned agency network that’s about to venture into Asia with its tenth office in Singapore.

The new office will be led by Jessica Davey, who joins GUT as managing director for Asia following a two-year stint as SVP, head of clients at Media.Monks APAC, CCO Carlos Camacho, formerly of WPP’s David and head of strategy Belynda Sim-Mak, former cultural strategy Lead at Publicis’ Le Pub APAC. All reporting to GUT Global CEO Andrea Diquez.

The expansion follows the launch of GUT New York last month, the creation of the Globant GUT Network unveiled at Cannes in June and the opening of GUT Madrid earlier this year.

Global CEO Diquez says: ”It’s amazing to be able to open our first office in Asia, and tenth overall, after just six years. This move makes GUT a truly global agency network that can service clients anywhere in the world. Having worked in the region, I know firsthand the incredible opportunity this market represents. I am thrilled to welcome Jess, Carlos and Belynda, three experts in this dynamic and diverse region, to help further accelerate our incredible growth.”

Asia MD Davey (above) says: “I am incredibly honored to be leading GUT’s first office in Asia. Singapore’s diversity, innovative spirit, and vibrant energy are a perfect fit for GUT’s brave creative approach. I’m excited to build on GUT’s unparalleled momentum and further drive growth in this dynamic market.”

Creative agencies are all about talent and GUT seems able to cherry pick its stars from bigger networks: WPP, Publicis and Media.Monks in this instance. With the ad establishment struggling to harness creativity and make money from it, you can see the attraction.