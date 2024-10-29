Nomad’s Birds Eye picks Havas for European creative

Birds Eye owner Nomad Foods has chosen Havas to handle its European creative account, estimated at some £60m. Nomad’s other brands include Findus, Iglo, Goodfellas and Aunt Bessie’s.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Publicis London and Ogilvy also pitched. Incumbent McCann declined. The pitch was run on Pitch Positive lines.

Nomad CMO Steve Challouma says: “We’re delighted to appoint Havas as our pan-European creative partner following a thorough and highly competitive pitch process. In every meeting and every market, they demonstrated a compelling, long-term vision for the evolution of Nomad Foods’ brand platforms and communications, and the strategic and creative excellence to realise it.

“Our ambition is for brand communications to deliver a far bigger contribution to our business in terms of growth – and we’re confident we’ve found the perfect partner with which to achieve it.”

Havas UK CEO James Fox says: “The opportunity to work with a portfolio of such iconic, everyday brands doesn’t come around very often. The strength of this pitch list is testament to that.”