New Mat Goff agency Ark wins Binance place

Mat Goff’s new agency Ark has won a place on the Binance agency roster. Binance claims to be the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange.

Goff is a former joint CEO of adam&eveDDB. He formed Ark with former Anomaly MD Mike Wilton in June this year.

Binance global CMO Rachel Conlan says: “The team at ARK have quickly shown that they understand our community and what Binance brings to them. They have brought a fresh and progressive approach to our creative thinking that matches the way our global community lives their lives and the important role that Binance plays within it. We are excited to add them to our roster of creative partners.”

Ark co-founder Wilton says: “Binance brings a new approach to finance, a new approach to money and creates so much opportunity and growth to its members. We are thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative company as it continues to grow and protect its community around the world.”