MSQ makes biggest move into US with SPCSHP agency

London-based international marcoms company MSQ has made its biggest move into the US so far with the acquisition of creative agency SPCSHP (formerly Big Spaceship.) The move doubles MSQ’s footprint in the US bringing annual revenue to approximately $100m. MSQ is backed by private equity groups One Equity Partners and LDC.

Founder and chairman Michael Lebowitz and CEO Ranae Heuer will continue to lead SPCSHP as part of MSQ’s US team, with SPCSHP’s 140 staff joining MSQ’s 1200 worldwide in 13 global offices.

MSQ CEO Peter Reid says: “SPCSHP is a shining light in the US and its success is of huge credit to Michael, Ranae and the team. They have consistently delivered innovative creative work, executing integrated campaigns for their long-standing brand partners to a wide audience. The agency’s increasing scopes of work and recent wins are a testament to their value in the industry, and we’re delighted to have them as part of our group.”

SPCSHP was recently appointned Dairy Queen’s US creative agency of record and has held AOR clients JP Morgan Chase and Starbucks for five and seven years respectively. SPCSHP has also worked with Google for more than 15 years and its other clients include PepsiCo and Early Warning Services.

Agency founder Lebowitz says: “SPCSHP represents most of my professional life and nearly half my life overall. I’m massively grateful to the many people who helped build it to what it is today. As we began considering who to partner with for our next phase of growth last year, MSQ emerged as the clear choice. I believe Peter and his team have the right alchemy of ambition and creativity to open up a world of opportunity to our clients and our crew.”