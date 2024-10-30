MSQ hires B2B heavyweight Kate MacNevin

Ambitious marketing group MSQ has hired B2B heavyweight Kate MacNevin to lead its B2B operations as global CEO of Stein IAS and executive chair of MSQ B2B, leading all aspects of MSQ’s IAS business and building the group’s global B2B offering.

MacNevin, who spent 18 years with McCann Worldgroup, latterly as head of MRM, will head Stein IAS’s leadership team which includes chairman and chief brand officer Tom Stein and global president Craig Duxbury.

MacNevin (above) says: “MSQ stands out as an independent group that puts clients at the heart of everything it does. It’s entrepreneurial spirit, unique proposition, and collaboration between its agencies to deliver results attracted me to the position.

“With this nimble model the group has created, the possibilities are endless. B2B is operating more and more with strategies from the D2C landscape and with the power and scale of MSQ, we can help clients move with the speed of their consumers, effectively, with no guardrails to hold us back.”

MSQ executive director Kate Howe says: “Attracting an agency leader with Kate’s track record is huge for us and a testament to the trajectory of MSQ and Stein IAS. Her expertise in managing scaled global operations will be invaluable as we execute on MSQ’s ambitions to create agency hubs across the US, UK, mainland Europe and Asia. I’m thrilled that she has chosen to join MSQ and I look forward to working closely with her as we build out our B2B offering.”