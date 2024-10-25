Mother expands content team with new head from Gravity Road

As social media becomes a core part of agency creativity, Mother is expanding its team by poaching Prachi Virani from Gravity Road as its new head of content. In her new role, she has been charged with helping Mother adapt to the regular shifts in the content landscape, as well as leading the team.

At Brandtech Group-owned Gravity Road, Prachi ran business development and ran clients including Sainsbury’s and Pepsi. She previously worked at AMV BBDO on brand campaigns including Essity.

Prachi Virani said: “Bringing the full force of Mother’s creative heritage to content is going to be a fun journey. We’re already doing interesting work, so my focus is to build a team that makes Mother the envy of our competitors and on the wish list of brands.”

Chris Gallery, Partner at Mother added, “We are always committed to finding the best creative answers for our clients’ problems, whatever shape those ideas take. We are really happy to welcome Prachi, who will help us make those content-shaped answers even more impactful.”

IKEA, Reese’s, and Duolingo are among Mother’s existing social media and content clients, delivering work from a Turkey-Sized Meatball for IKEA to helping Duoling’s mascot, Duo take up residence in East London.