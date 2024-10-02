Mother adds to US hot streak with place on General Mills roster

London-based agency Mother has many fine qualities – its Uber Eats ad made the Emmy shortlist in the US this year – and one of them is the ability to bounce back.

In the US last year it lost the giant Target retail account after 20 years – and internationally had the indignity of seeing IKEA appoint McCann to a global brief – but, as ever, it’s recovered in style. In the US it landed a place on General Motors’ new agency roster and debuted for the Wall Street Journal. Now it’s joined Goodby Silverstein & Partners and The Martin Agency on General Mills’ roster. General Mills spends $600m on media in the US.

CMO Doug Martin says: “We’re looking for people who can help us with that creative firepower to bring ideas and emotions and feelings and resonance to our brands that are going to make our brands more valuable. We’re looking for people to help lean in with us — maybe take some creative risks, maybe take some swings. But do some things that are going to be memorable and meaningful for consumers.”

Sounds like Mother. A credit too to indefatigable global CEO Michael Wall.