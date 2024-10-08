Mediaplus strikes blow for indies with Bosch media win

Serviceplan’s Mediaplus has won Bosch’s international media account across 38 countries spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia. The account covers Bosch’s ten main business units.

Bosch’s Tim Dworak says: “Our global positioning across different industries and markets requires a high level of local media expertise in addition to centralized management. Mediaplus’ KPI and data-driven media strategy plays an important role in supporting the marketing objectives of our business units and further increasing our efficiency.”

Mediaplus’ Central Hub of 15 employees will manage Bosch’s international media activities bringing together the different divisions with individual target groups and needs. An additional Mediaplus Digital Hub will manage Bosch’s digital-first approach through a global media dashboard.

Mediaplus managing partner Esther Busch says: “Developing a media strategy across 38 countries and ten completely different business units is as challenging as it is exciting. We look forward to writing a joint success story with Bosch and are incredibly proud to have convinced the team to choose us as their first independent agency partner.

“We offer the same services as the major international networks, but on top of that, we score points with our flexibility, creative freedom and individual client orientation.”