MAA Ad of the Week: Tesco from BBH

Over the years Tesco has had its ad highlights, most notably with Lowe Howard-Spink (later Lower Group) while, at the came time, crushing its rivals with a combo of pricing power and tough market tactics. Almost as though the giant UK retailer pulls in two directions.

Here’s a highlight from pretty long-serving BBH, playing around with its sacred logo to promote its fresh food.

Even static (or classic) Out of Home can have an incredible impact. Advertisers need to be aware that if they overdo it, it can be intrusive too. Playful posters like this make the commercial/social environment that bit more agreeable.