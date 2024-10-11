MAA ad of the Week: ‘It’s always Burberry weather’

Actually it’s quite a big campaign, beautifully shot by Alasdair McLellan, but a stand-out is the film with actor Barry Keoghan working on a script with a waitress who’s obviously destined for higher things

You can’t actually see that much of Barry’s ‘Puffer’ (left) which may be as well if he’s trying to keep a low profile.

An in-house effort, Burberry is obviously pretty good at making ads. Now for the clothes..