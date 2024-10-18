MAA ad of the Week: EE from Saatchi & Saatchi

High-flying Publicis Groupe may be all about “personalisation at scale” these days (which too often means seeing the same terrible ad over and over again.) But its creative agencies have shown from time to time this year they can still do the business.

As here with Saatchi & Saatchi for BT’s new router. So often these start well and collapse on their nose when the inevitable product shots come in but creatives Samuel Simmons and George Coyle and directors Daniel Wolfe & Louis McCourt for Love Song keep it pretty seamless here. And the music from the Pet Shop Boys is spot on.

Saatchi in the UK may find CEOs pretty disposable despite currently being the biggest by billings (although markedly smaller than AMV BBDO was a decade ago.) But some of its ancient pizazz seems to live on.