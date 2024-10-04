AdvertisersAgenciesAnalysisCreativeNews

MAA Ad of the Week: Capital One’s badger from Fold7

Stephen Foster
In a strong week with another instalment of Nationwide’s Dominic West saga from New Commercial Arts and Mother just about making M&S cool (if communal gardens in Kensington are your thing) it still has to be possibly the world’s first ad starring a badger.

‘No Nasty Surprises’ says the credit card giant (that’s if the APR isn’t) as the winsome creature destroys everything in its path.

A win for the Badger Liberation Front and, maybe, another sign that humour really is on the way back.

