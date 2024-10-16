Lucky Generals wins Britvic’s Robinsons

Lucky Generals seems to specialise in winning medium-sized CPG accounts (theones that used to be known as fast moving consumer goods, maybe they’ve slowed a bit) and now it’s won fruit-based drinks firm Robinsons in a pitch against The Gate, Wonderhood Studios and VCCP. Saatchi & Saatchi decided not to repitch.

Munnawar Chishty, narketing director of brand owner Britvic, says: “Our agencies and creative partners are integral to the success of Robinsons and we’re excited to appoint Lucky Generals to the account – I can’t wait to see how they shape the evolution of this iconic brand.

“Robinsons continues to lead the squash category with fresh thinking – whether that be innovative flavours or inspired marketing creative – and we’re excited about what comes next.”

Earlier this year Danish brewer Carlsberg agreed a £3.3bn deal to buy Britvic.